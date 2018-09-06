Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz might not play for several weeks, but the team is OK with that, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the team is not going to put Wentz in "until he's a 100% healthy" because the decision affects the next "10-15 years."

Wentz is recovering from two torn knee ligaments he suffered last December in a game against the Rams. He underwent surgery in December.

The 25-year-old Wentz finished the 2017 season with 33 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 3,296 yards in 13 games.

Quarterback Nick Foles replaced him and was named MVP in the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots. Foles had five touchdowns, two interceptions and 537 yards in seven games last season.

Foles will start again Thursday when the Eagles take on the Falcons to open the 2018 NFL season.