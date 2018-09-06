Report: Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz May Not Play for Several More Weeks

The team is reportedly not going to put Wentz in "until he's a 100% healthy" because the decision affects the next "10-15 years."

By Charlotte Carroll
September 06, 2018

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz might not play for several weeks, but the team is OK with that, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the team is not going to put Wentz in "until he's a 100% healthy" because the decision affects the next "10-15 years."

Wentz is recovering from two torn knee ligaments he suffered last December in a game against the Rams. He underwent surgery in December.

The 25-year-old Wentz finished the 2017 season with 33 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 3,296 yards in 13 games. 

Quarterback Nick Foles replaced him and was named MVP in the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots. Foles had five touchdowns, two interceptions and 537 yards in seven games last season.

Foles will start again Thursday when the Eagles take on the Falcons to open the 2018 NFL season. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)