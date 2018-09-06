Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced the organization's new partnership with WinStar World Casino and Resort on Thursday, marking the first NFL franchise to partner with a casino.

“The Dallas Cowboys take great pride in aligning themselves with the best brands in the world,” Jones said at a press conference. “It is a privilege to stand shoulder to shoulder as partners with such a prominent entertainment brand like WinStar World Casino.”

WinStar is located in Thackerville, Oklahoma, 85 miles north of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma has not yet legalized sports betting, but recently introduced legislation to do so.

In May, the Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports gambling, opening avenues for professional leagues and teams to engage with casinos throughout the United States.

The NFL's business venture committee relaxed its rules in August, paving the way for Jones' deal with WinStar.