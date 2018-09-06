The Super Bowl champion Eagles open the season against the Falcons on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

Quarterback Nick Foles will start for the Eagles in place of Carson Wentz, who tore his ACL last December. Foles, a six-year veteran, started the final three games of the regular season in 2017 and then led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history over the Patriots 41–33 in February.

In their regular season game against the Browns, Foles threw two interceptions and was sacked three times. He didn't play in the team's final preseason contest against the Jets.

The Falcons finished last year at 10–6.

The Eagles defeated the Falcons 15–10 in the NFC Divisional Round matchup on their way to the Super Bowl.

How to Watch

Time: Thursday, Sept. 6, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.com