Jordan will add seven NFL athletes to its brand this season according to ESPN's Darren Rovell. The Jordan roster now stands at 20 players.

The new additions include five offensive players and is highlighted by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. The high profile pair is joined by Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Bears running back Jordan Howard, Saints receiver Michael Thomas, Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu and Giants receiver Sterling Shepard.

Jordan's NFL roster will don Jumpman-branded cleats on the field for the first time in 2018. Jordan is owned by Nike, the official apparel sponsor of the NFL.

"We’ve been fortunate to have some of football’s brightest stars represent our brand throughout the years, and this season marks a special milestone for us," Jordan Brand President Larry Miller said in a statement. "For the first time, the Jumpman will officially appear in NFL action on the field. The group of players representing the brand in this milestone season all reflect the performance, style and pursuit of greatness that define the brand and MJ’s legacy.”