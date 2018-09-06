The Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles meet on Thursday night in the opening matchup of the 2018 NFL season.

The reigning Super Bowl Champions will host the Falcons in Philadelphia. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Eagles will start the season without Carson Wentz as he continues rehabbing his knee from the season-ending ACL injury that sidelined him in December 2017. Quaterback Nick Foles will start under center instead. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors when he led the the Eagles to their first Super Bowl in franchise history in Wentz's place.

Atlanta last visited Philadelphia in the Divisional Round playoff game. The Eagles won and advanced to the NFC championship. Falcons franchise QB Matt Ryan and his team will look for redemption in the first Thursday Night Football clash of the season.

How to watch

Falcons vs. Eagles

Date: Thursday, Sept. 6

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: watch online via NBC Sports Live.