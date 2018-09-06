Eagles fans have finally torched the franchise's old Super Bowl record.

Before Thursday night's Eagles-Falcons season-opener, Philadelphia fans burned the "zero Eagles Super Bowls" jersey that a Giants fan taunted them with for years.

The jersey featured a Giants logo on the front and said "Super Bowls" and the No. 0 on the back in Eagles colors. Giants superfan Joe Ruback, also known as License Plate Guy, wore the custom-made jersey for 13 years.

Ruback's jersey gained notoriety after he wore it to a 2014 autograph signing at a store with Giants cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Prince Amukamara. The two players posed for a photo, which was posted on social media, with Ruback at the store owner's request.

Fans posted videos on Twitter of the jersey going up in flames in Lincoln Financial Field's parking lot.

Gotta burn something down before you raise something up #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rsHxdz53dC — Dana Feigenbaum (@danafeig) September 6, 2018

No Super Bowl, No More.



The #Eagles are Super Bowl Champions



Ringless jersey in flames. pic.twitter.com/K335y078li — Tyler Steege (@TSteegeNFL) September 6, 2018

After the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Ruback reached out to Eagles superfan Eric Emanuele, aka The Mighty Erock, on Twitter to make a deal in exchange for the jersey, according to northjersey.com. The two rivals set up a GoFundMe account with a goal to raise $10,000 for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund.

The Eagles helped Emanuele and fans reach the goal before their deadline by donating $540.

Ruback and Emanuele told the New York Daily News that they planned to meet somewhere on the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border this summer for Ruback to hand over the jersey. Emanuele also told the Daily News that he would burn the jersey before the Eagles' first game.

Looks like Emanuele stayed true to his work.