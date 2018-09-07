Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was arrested for rape in Kansas on Friday morning. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Sheriff's Office records show that the 26-year-old was arrested at 3:45 a.m. on charges of rape. The details surrounding the arrest have not been disclosed.

Randle is being held without bond at a local detention facility.

This is not Randle's first run in with the law. In June, he was temporarily released from federal custody after being jailed for two years. The Star Telegram first reported that he was ordered to serve five years of probation for an incident in which he tried to run people over with his car.

In addition to being placed on probation, Randle also resolved the four other criminal cases he had pending in Sedgwick County with pleas. He pleaded no contest to felony counts of interference with a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery. He then pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, and was immediately sentenced to six months in jail on each count. Since he was already incarcerated for 2 1/2 years since 2016, the court ruled that time already served.

He was scheduled to return court to be sentenced for the felonies in August.

Randle was released from the Cowboys in November 2015. He had been in trouble with the law several times before the team finally cut ties with him. Dallas's former running back has spent most of the last three years between jail and mental health facilities.

A 5th round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Randle was named the Cowboys starting RB during the 2015 season but was waived by the team later that season.