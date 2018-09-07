Steelers WR Antonio Brown Supports Le'Veon Bell: 'We Want the Best For Him'

The NFL's leading receiver in 2017 backed Le'Veon Bell on Friday. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 07, 2018

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown supported his teammate Le'Veon Bell on Friday, commenting on the controversy surrounding the star running back's holdout. 

"No one wins when the family feuds," Brown told reporters prior to Pittsburgh's season opener on Sunday. "At the end of the day, we're family. We want the best for him. That's what it's all about. It's not about pointing fingers and fighting among each other. We are a core group that should respect and love each other regardless of the situation."

Brown's comments on Friday echoed the same message from Thursday, when the six-time Pro Bowler defended Bell on Instagram

The wide receiver's sentiment hasn't been fully shared throughout the Pittsburgh locker room. Steelers guard Ramon Foster commented on Bell's holdout on Wednesday, telling the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchett, "here’s a guy who doesn’t give a damn, I guess so we’ll treatit as such. I just hate it came to this."

Bell will forfeit $853,000 each week he doesn't suit up for the Steelers. The three-time 1,000 yard rusher has played on the franchise tag in each of the past two seasons, failing to agree to a long-term contract with the Steelers.

