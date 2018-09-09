Notable NFL Players Returning to Action in Week 1 of 2018

With so many players going down with injuries in 2017, there's a long list of notable players making their return to the field in Week 1 of 2018

By The MMQB Staff
September 09, 2018

With so many players going down with injuries in 2017, there's a long list of notable players making their return to the field in Week 1 of 2018. We'll keep track of how some of these players do, and update this post throughout the day.

Andrew Luck, QB, Colts

Colts vs. Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Luck threw an interception on his second pass attempt of the game. But he started 11-for-15 for 112 yards and a touchdown to Eric Ebron.

Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans

Texans at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

The Texans fell behind early, with Watson starting 1-for-6 for three yards.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants

Giants vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Beckham had five catches for 45 yards at halftime.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

Vikings at 49ers, 1 p.m. ET

Dalvin Cook's first five carries went for just seven yards. He then had a powerful run, breaking tackles for a first down, but was stripped at the end of the play and the 49ers recovered. 

J.J. Watt, DE, Texans

​Texans at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Richard Sherman, CB 49ers

49ers at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

David Johnson

Cardinals vs. Redskins, 4:25 p.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

Packers vs. Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

NFL

