Report: Patriots Engaged in Rob Gronkowski Trade Talks During Offseason

Gronkowski agreed to a reworked contract with New England in August. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 09, 2018

The Patriots engaged in trade talks surrounding Rob Gronkowski during the offseason according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the tight end "strongly resisted" leaving New England. 

Per Rapoport, New England had a number of interested suitors for Gronkowski. But the four-time All-Pro reportedly said he would rather retire than play for another franchise or quarterback. 

Gronkowski's plea to stay in New England marked a different tone than his stance during the offseason. He remained non-committal about his football future, saying in February, "we’ll sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at."

Gronkowski and agent Drew Rosenhaus met with the Patriots in August, leading to a revised contract that added $4.3 million in incentives to Gronkowski's 2018 salary.

An eight-year veteran out of Arizona, Gronkowski has become the NFL's preeminent tight end since entering the league in 2010. He's registered 474 career catches and 76 touchdowns, adding 69 receptions for 1084 yards in 2018. 

Gronkowski and the Patriots will begin their 2018 campaign on Sunday, hosting the Texans. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m.  

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)