Report: Patriots RB Jeremy Hill to Miss Rest of Season With Torn ACL

Jeremy Hill had four carries for 25 yards before exiting. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 10, 2018

Patriots running back Jeremy Hill will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL during the team's 27–20 win over the Texans, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

He was injured when he chased after Houston's Tyrann Mathieu following a fumble by tight end Rob Gronkowski in the third quarter.

Hill had four carries for 25 yards before exiting. Rex Burkhead finished with 18 carries for 64 yards.

The 25-year-old Hill had beaten out Mike Gillislee, who was then signed by the Saints, for the starting job.

Hill was drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He signed with the Patriots this offseason. Last year, Hill had 37 carries for 116 yards in seven games. He was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury in November.

The Patriots will take on the Jaguars on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

