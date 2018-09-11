NFL Coaches Making Debut With New Teams Post 0–7 Week One Record

The Raiders loss to the Rams gives seven NFL coaches making debuts with new team an 0–7 start

By Scooby Axson
September 11, 2018

NFL coaches making their debuts with new teams got off to a bad start, going winless in Week One.

With Matt Patricia debuting with the Detroit Lions and getting routed 48–17 by the New York Jets and Jon Gruden's anticipated return to the Oakland Raiders on Monday also ending in defeat, coaches put up a 0–7 record during the league's opening weekend.

The Arizona Cardinals' Steve Wilks, Pat Shurmur of the New York Giants, the Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy, Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel also saw their teams go down in defeat. 

Gruden, of course, spent time with the Raiders from 1998 through 2001 and in his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 led that team to the Super Bowl. He was fired in 2008 and spent the next decade in the broadcast booth.

A repeat of what happened in Week One is possible, as none of the seven teams and coaches will face each other in Week Two.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)