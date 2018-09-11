NFL coaches making their debuts with new teams got off to a bad start, going winless in Week One.

With Matt Patricia debuting with the Detroit Lions and getting routed 48–17 by the New York Jets and Jon Gruden's anticipated return to the Oakland Raiders on Monday also ending in defeat, coaches put up a 0–7 record during the league's opening weekend.

The Arizona Cardinals' Steve Wilks, Pat Shurmur of the New York Giants, the Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy, Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel also saw their teams go down in defeat.

Gruden, of course, spent time with the Raiders from 1998 through 2001 and in his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 led that team to the Super Bowl. He was fired in 2008 and spent the next decade in the broadcast booth.

A repeat of what happened in Week One is possible, as none of the seven teams and coaches will face each other in Week Two.