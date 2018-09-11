The Raiders and Martavis Bryant have agreed on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Oakland released the wideout on Sept. 1, prior to the start of the regular season. In April, the Raiders first acquired Bryant from the Steelers in exchange for a third-round pick. Bryant made two catches for 32 yards with Oakland during the preseason.

Shortly after his release from the Raiders, it was reported that Bryant was facing a one-year suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Bryant has been suspended three times already in his career, and a fourth ban would bar him from the league for at least one full season.

No official suspension has been handed down yet, making Bryant eligible to play. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Bryant is expected to make his regular season debut with the Raiders on Sunday, when they face the Broncos.