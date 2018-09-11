Reports: Raiders Signing WR Martavis Bryant to One-Year Deal

The Raiders are reportedly bringing back receiver Martavis Bryant on a one-year deal.

By Kaelen Jones
September 11, 2018

The Raiders and Martavis Bryant have agreed on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Oakland released the wideout on Sept. 1, prior to the start of the regular season. In April, the Raiders first acquired Bryant from the Steelers in exchange for a third-round pick. Bryant made two catches for 32 yards with Oakland during the preseason.

Shortly after his release from the Raiders, it was reported that Bryant was facing a one-year suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Bryant has been suspended three times already in his career, and a fourth ban would bar him from the league for at least one full season.

No official suspension has been handed down yet, making Bryant eligible to play. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Bryant is expected to make his regular season debut with the Raiders on Sunday, when they face the Broncos.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)