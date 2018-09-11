The stream has been open for one week, and our first go-round was a mixed bag. Tyrod Taylor was the star, posting 23.6 fantasy points against the Steelers, while the Titans defense came through with 11 points in standard-scoring leagues. Moving on to Week 2, does your roster need improvement at quarterback, tight end or defense with a jolt from the waiver wire? The stream is here to help.

For streaming purposes, 4for4’s Schedule-Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (aFPA) is a metric we rely on heavily to determine weekly matchup strength. Since aFPA requires a minimum of three to four weeks of data to provide truly reliable results, streaming options in these early weeks will be selected based on a combination of predicted fantasy points allowed, projected usage and track record.

To provide actionable advice, candidates for streaming must have ownership rates of 40% or lower in leagues on two of Yahoo, CBS and ESPN.

Quarterbacks

Tyrod Taylor, Browns at Saints (12% owned)

In his first start as a Brown, Taylor threw for 197 yards and a score, and added 77 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Week 2 brings a matchup with a New Orleans defense that yielded 48 points to the Buccaneers, including a 42.3-fantasy-point performance by Ryan Fitzpatrick. Taylor connected with eight different pass-catchers in Week 1 and has shown that he can move the chains for this new-look Cleveland offense. The former Bill is in a good spot in Week 2, and has more margin for error thanks to his rushing floor.

Joe Flacco, Ravens at Bengals (7% owned)

Cincinnati ended 2017 as the 24th-ranked defense in quarterback aFPA and seems to have picked right up where it left off to start this season. Andrew Luck went 39-for-53 for 319 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on against the Bengals in Week 1. Flacco had some success of his own to open the 2018 campaign, dropping 21.7 fantasy points on the Bills. It’s a short week on the road in the division, but Flacco still finds his way into the mix as a low-end streamer.

Case Keenum, Broncos vs. Raiders (25% owned)

Week 1 was a story of good and evil for Keenum. On the good side, he threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns. On the evil side, he tossed three picks. Still, that puts him out way ahead in the fantasy world. He and the Broncos host the Raiders in Week 2, with Jon Gruden’s defense fresh off allowing 26 points and 365 total yards to the Rams last week. Keenum has an array of playmakers at his disposal and has enough upside to warrant a streamer spot this week.

Tight Ends

Eric Ebron, Colts at Redskins (33% owned)

Ebron has a bad rap in fantasy land, but he showed us in Week 1 why he deserves a seat at the streaming table. As the fourth-highest scoring tight end on the week, he turned five targets into 15.1 PPR points, besting his teammate Jack Doyle half the targets tossed his way. Indianapolis heads to Washington this week to face last year’s 23rd -ranked defense in tight end aFPA. This may be the last week Ebron qualifies as a streamer, especially with all the injuries at the position, so lock him down if you’re in need.

Ben Watson, Saints vs. Browns (39% owned)

In Week 1, Watson posted 8.4 PPR points, grabbing all four of his targets for 44 yards. The Saints hung 40 points on Tampa Bay, and this week’s opponent could yield a similar output. Cleveland was dead-last in tight end aFPA in 2017 and allowed Jesse James to catch three passes for 60 yards in Week 1. Watson’s ownership rate is trending up after injuries to Delanie Walker and Greg Olsen, and the Saints schedule in the short term appears favorable. Hey may pay dividends beyond this week.

Jonnu Smith, Titans vs. Texans (1% owned)

With Delanie Walker out for the season with a dislocated ankle, Smith could be a hot waiver wire commodity this week. Tennessee faces a Texans’ defense in Week 2 that was slashed by Rob Gronkowski for 123 yards and a score on Sunday. Now, of course, Smith is not Gronkowski, but this is the same defense that ranked 28th in tight end aFPA in 2017, yielding 13.8 PPR points to the position weekly. Walker saw seven targets in Week 1, and the bulk of his looks should go to Smith, helping make him a solid play this week.

Defenses

Tennessee Titans vs. Texans (15% owned)

The Titans’ defense had a solid fantasy performance in Week 1, picking off Ryan Tannehill twice, while returning a kick for a touchdown, adding a big play in leagues that lump in all special teams scoring with team defense. There’s good reason to believe Deshaun Watson and the Texans will bounce back this week, but he was sacked three times last week, and a quarterback who will run the ball multiple times per game Is generally at a greater risk of turning it over.

New York Giants at Cowboys (6% owned)

The Giants didn’t stand out from a fantasy perspective in Week 1, but held their own against Jacksonville. On paper, they get a much better matchup with a lumbering Cowboys offense on Sunday night. Carolina sacked Dak Prescott six times and held the Cowboys to eight points in their Week 1 tilt. The Giants are available in about nine of every 10 fantasy leagues.

Washington Redskins vs. Colts (3% owned)

Washington limited the Cardinals to just six points, limiting stud running back David Johnson to 67 total yards and Larry Fitzgerald to 76 yards through the air. They face a Colts offense that was erratic against the Bengals in Week 1 and lacks major weapons outside of T.Y. Hilton and the two tight ends. After shutting down Johnson, the Redskins should feel good about their chances going into a home game with the Colts.