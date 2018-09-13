Colin Kaepernick will enter the Pitman high school Hall of Fame on Nov. 9, the school announced on Wednesday. He will join eight other honorees as part of Turlock, Calif. school's inaugural Hall of Fame class. Kaepernick graduated high school in 2006.

Kaepernick played football, basketball and baseball at Pitman. He earned All-State nominations in each sport. He threw for 1,956 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior and led the Pride to their first-ever playoff victory.

Kaepernick chose to shift his focus solely to football after high school. He recorded more than 10,000 yards passing in four seasons at Nevada. He was a two-time Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Following six NFL seasons, Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016. He filed a grievance against the league in Oct. 2017, claiming the NFL colluded against signing the QB in response to his protest of racial injustice during the national anthem.