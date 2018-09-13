Kaepernick played three sports at Pitman before graduating in 2006.
Colin Kaepernick will enter the Pitman high school Hall of Fame on Nov. 9, the school announced on Wednesday. He will join eight other honorees as part of Turlock, Calif. school's inaugural Hall of Fame class. Kaepernick graduated high school in 2006.
View this post on Instagram
Saturday, November 3rd, the PDF is hosting the 1st Pitman Hall of Fame Dinner. During the next weeks we will be announcing the inductees of our first #PHSHOF18 class. Our next honoree is Colin Kaepernick, Class of 2006. Colin was a three sport star for Pitman HS, who continued his education at the University of Nevada, Reno where he played football. At UNR, Colin became the only QB in the history of DI FBS college football to have passed for over 10,000 yards and rushed for over 4,000 yards in a collegiate career. Colin continued his career into the NFL, where he became just the 2nd player from Stanislaus County to ever appear in a Super Bowl. Congratulations Colin! 📷: Modesto Bee PLEASE JOIN US FOR THIS HISTORIC EVENT! Tickets for the event are $60 and can be purchased online at www.pitmandevelopmentfoundation.com or by calling 209-678-6550. The PDF is dedicating to raising funds to support capital improvements to the PHS campus.
Kaepernick played football, basketball and baseball at Pitman. He earned All-State nominations in each sport. He threw for 1,956 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior and led the Pride to their first-ever playoff victory.
Kaepernick chose to shift his focus solely to football after high school. He recorded more than 10,000 yards passing in four seasons at Nevada. He was a two-time Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Following six NFL seasons, Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016. He filed a grievance against the league in Oct. 2017, claiming the NFL colluded against signing the QB in response to his protest of racial injustice during the national anthem.