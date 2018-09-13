How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals: Thursday Night Football Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Figure out how to watch Ravens vs. Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 13, 2018

The Bengals host the Ravens on Thursday to open Week 2.

Baltimore started off its 2018 campaign with a 47–3 thrashing of Buffalo. Fans got their first look at rookie Lamar Jackson when he entered at quarterback for the Ravens during the third quarter with Baltimore ahead by six possessions.

The Bengals opened their season with a 34–23 win over the Colts on Sunday. Cincinnati rallied late to beat Indianapolis in quarterback Andrew Luck's return from injury. The Bengals scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win.

The last time the two teams faced each other, the Bengals ended the Ravens' playoff chances with a 31–27 win in the final regular season game. 

How to Watch

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. It is also available on NFL Network.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)