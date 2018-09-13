The Bengals host the Ravens on Thursday to open Week 2.

Baltimore started off its 2018 campaign with a 47–3 thrashing of Buffalo. Fans got their first look at rookie Lamar Jackson when he entered at quarterback for the Ravens during the third quarter with Baltimore ahead by six possessions.

The Bengals opened their season with a 34–23 win over the Colts on Sunday. Cincinnati rallied late to beat Indianapolis in quarterback Andrew Luck's return from injury. The Bengals scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win.

The last time the two teams faced each other, the Bengals ended the Ravens' playoff chances with a 31–27 win in the final regular season game.

How to Watch

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. It is also available on NFL Network.