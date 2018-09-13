A little more than a year ago, the Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) were embarrassed at home in their season opener by the Baltimore Ravens (1-0), suffering a 20-0 defeat as 2.5-point favorites.

This time around at Paul Brown Stadium, the Bengals will try to pull off a small upset as consensus one-point underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North on Thursday Night Football.

The Ravens were the league's most dominant team in Week 1, destroying the Buffalo Bills 47-3 to easily cover the spread as 7.5-point home favorites. But bettors should not expect nearly as many points to be scored in Week 2 at Cincinnati, as Baltimore has managed to score more than 20 only once in the previous six meetings there.

In fact, the best prop bet for this Thursday Night Football matchup looks to be under 21.5 points in the first half at -105 (bet $105 to win $100). Sure, both the Bengals and Ravens combined for 81 points last week, but they were playing inferior competition in the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.

This is a divisional rivalry that has seen the under go 3-1-1 in the past five meetings, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

If you want to take a shot at wagering on how many total points there will be in the game, you can also get +360 (bet $100 to win $360) on between 31 and 40 points for another solid prop bet. Three of the past five games between the teams fell within that range.

One more good prop bet worth checking out involves neither team reaching 25 points at +220. While the last meeting saw Cincinnati earn a 31-27 victory on the road last December 31, three of the previous four meetings saw the winner score 24 points or less.

In addition, if you want to take a shot on either the Bengals or Ravens reaching 25 points first, you can get +325 or +310 on either of those scenarios happening, respectively. As you can see, there are plenty of opportunities to cash in on this game.