New Rules Put an End to Table Slamming Before Bills Games

Bills tailgates are about to change.

By Jenna West
September 14, 2018

Bills fans love table slamming as much as they do drinking, but some new rules aim to change fans's wild tailgating practices.

Buffalo's WGRZ reports that the Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking to reduce excessive alcohol consumption. Also, table slamming in the parking lots at New Era Field will not be permitted under a new fan code of conduct. If a fan is seen destroying a folding table with their body, they are at risk of being ejected and facing criminal charges.

Bills Mafia invaded Jacksonville last January when Buffalo made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. Although the Bills lost the AFC Wild Card game, Buffalo fans showed just how well they travel. Videos of fans table slamming in the parking lot, including one incident that involved a table on fire, went viral.

While it's hard to imagine what a Bills tailgate would be like without table slamming, it seems the tradition will be shut down. 

      Double Bogey (+2)