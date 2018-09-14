New Odell Beckham Jr. Documentary Series to Debut on Facebook Watch Friday

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

"I Am More: OBJ" is a 16-episode docu-series that will offer an inside look at the wide receiver's life.

By Jenna West
September 14, 2018

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is the subject of a new documentary series on Facebook Watch that will stream every Friday during football season.

The project, called "I Am More: OBJ," is a 16-episode series produced by Uninterrupted, LeBron James's sports-media company. The first episode debuts Friday, according to Variety.

"I Am More: OBJ" will follow Beckham during the 2018 NFL season and offer an inside look at his continued ankle injury recovery, his weekly preparations before games and his life outside of football. 

Beckham will also interact with fans on Facebook Live to answer their questions and share his thoughts after games, reports Variety.

Watch the trailer for "I Am More: OBJ" below:

Beckham, 25, played in only four games last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in October and undergoing surgery. Before his return this season, the Giants signed Beckham to a five-year, $95 million extension in late August.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)