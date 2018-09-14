Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is the subject of a new documentary series on Facebook Watch that will stream every Friday during football season.

The project, called "I Am More: OBJ," is a 16-episode series produced by Uninterrupted, LeBron James's sports-media company. The first episode debuts Friday, according to Variety.

"I Am More: OBJ" will follow Beckham during the 2018 NFL season and offer an inside look at his continued ankle injury recovery, his weekly preparations before games and his life outside of football.

Beckham will also interact with fans on Facebook Live to answer their questions and share his thoughts after games, reports Variety.

Watch the trailer for "I Am More: OBJ" below:

Beckham, 25, played in only four games last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in October and undergoing surgery. Before his return this season, the Giants signed Beckham to a five-year, $95 million extension in late August.