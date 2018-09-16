How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys: Sunday Night Football Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Giants vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 16.

By Michael Shapiro
September 16, 2018

One of the NFL's fiercest rivalries will be renewed on Sunday night when the Cowboys host the Giants. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Dallas is slated for 8:20 p.m.

The Cowboys enter Week 2 searching for an offensive identity after registering just eight points against the Panthers. Quarterback Dak Prescott mustered only 170 yards passing in the defeat. He failed to find the endzone. 

New York had offensive struggles of its own in the season opener and lost 20-15 to Jacksonville. The Jaguars' defensive front overwhelmed the Giants' offensive line by forcing an interception returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Saquon Barkley provided a bright spot in his debut as he sprinted for a 68-yard touchdown. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET 

TV: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games: 

Cowboys: at Seahawks (9/23); vs. Lions (9/30); at Texans (10/7)

Giants: at Texans (9/23); vs. Saints (9/30); at Panthers (10/4)

