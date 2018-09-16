The Buccaneers picked up Week 2 where they left off in the season opener, with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick slinging a 75-yard touchdown pass to DeSean Jackson on the first play from scrimmage. The Tampa Bay duo hooked up for two scores last week in a 48-40 victory.

The play was quite similar to one Philadelphia used to run frequently to start games when Jackson played there at the start of his career from 2008 through 2013. Fitzpatrick gave a play-action fake after taking the snap from under center, and Jackson sprinted past cornerback Jalen Mills on a deep route that brought him from the far sideline into the middle of the field as Fitzpatrick's pass hit him in stride.

Watch Fitzpatrick's heave to Jackson below:

Now on his seventh NFL team, Fitzpatrick has lit it up early in 2018. He tallied 417 yards passing and four touchdowns in Week 1.