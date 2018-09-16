Here's All the Missed Kicks From Week 2

There were 19 total missed kicks on Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 16, 2018

Week 2 featured missed field goals and failed PATs aplenty. 

Between all the games Sunday, there were nine games that had a missed field goal or failed PAT. There were 19 total missed kicks on Sunday.

The Browns took the cake in their 21–18 loss to the Saints with kicker Zane Gonzalez missing two extra points and two field goals.

The Packers' 29–29 tie with the Vikings also would have had a different outcome had Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson or the Packers' Mason Crosby made their attempts.

Here's a full list of missed kicks:

Chiefs 42, Steelers 37

  • First Quarter: Steelers Chris Boswell missed a 49-yard field goal wide left
  • Second Quarter: Boswell PAT failed

Dolphins 20, Jets 12

  • Second Quarter: Dolphins Jason Sanders PAT failed.
  • Third Quarter: Jets' Jason Myers PAT failed.

Buccaneers 27, Eagles 21

  • Second Quarter: Buccaneers' Chandler Catanzaro PAT failed
  • Second Quarter: Eagles' Jake Elliott missed a 42-yard field goal that hit right upright

Saints 21, Browns 18

  • Second Quarter: Saints' Wil Lutz missed a 44–yard field goal wide left
  • Third Quarter: Browns' Zane Gonzalez PAT failed
  • Fourth Quarter: Gonzalez missed a 44–yard field goal wide left
  • Fourth Quarter: Gonzalez PAT failed
  • Fourth Quarter: Gonzalez missed a 52–yard field goal wide right

Colts 21, Redskins 9

  • Second Quarter: Redskins' Dustin Hopkins missed a 49–yard field goal wide left

Chargers 31, Bills 20

  • All kicks and PATs were good.

Vikings 29, Packers 29

  • Second Quarter: Vikings' Daniel Carlson missed a 48–yard field goal wide right
  • Fourth Quarter: Packers' Mason Crosby missed a 52–yard field goal wide left
  • Overtime: Carlson missed a 49–yard field goal wide right
  • Overtime: Carlson missed a 35–yard field goal wide right

Falcons 31, Panthers 24

  • All kicks and PATs were good.

Titans 20, Texans 17

  • First Quarter: Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 54–yard field goal short

Rams 34, Cardinals 0

  • All kicks and PATs were good.

49ers 30, Lions 27

  • All kicks and PATs were good.

Broncos 20, Raiders 19

  • Second Quarter: Raiders' Mike Nugent PAT was blocked by Shaquil Barrett

Jaguars 31, Patriots 20 

  • First Quarter: Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski missed a 54–yard field goal wide right

Bengals 34, Ravens 23

  • All kicks and PATs were good.

