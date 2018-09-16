The Titans got creative on special teams on Sunday, fooling the Texans with a fake punt on their first offensive possession. Houston failed to put any defender on Dane Cruikshank as he stood near the sideline, leaving the defensive back wide open for an easy score.

Tennessee may have to continue to use trickery and deception to score significant points against the Texans. The Titans started Blaine Gabbert at quarterback today as Marcus Mariota nurses an elbow injury, and Tennessee is without starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Taylor Lewan. But the Titans still found a way to take an early first-quarter lead with a shorthanded offense.

Watch the Titans touchdown below:

The Titans added another touchdown on a Taywan Taylor reception from Gabbert. At the end of the first quarter, Tennessee leads Houston 14-0.