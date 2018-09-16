Watch: Titans Completely Fool Texans for Fake-Punt Touchdown in First Quarter

Tennessee took an early lead over Houston with some special-teams trickery

By Michael Shapiro
September 16, 2018

The Titans got creative on special teams on Sunday, fooling the Texans with a fake punt on their first offensive possession. Houston failed to put any defender on Dane Cruikshank as he stood near the sideline, leaving the defensive back wide open for an easy score.

Tennessee may have to continue to use trickery and deception to score significant points against the Texans. The Titans started Blaine Gabbert at quarterback today as Marcus Mariota nurses an elbow injury, and Tennessee is without starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Taylor Lewan. But the Titans still found a way to take an early first-quarter lead with a shorthanded offense. 

Watch the Titans touchdown below:

 

The Titans added another touchdown on a Taywan Taylor reception from Gabbert. At the end of the first quarter, Tennessee leads Houston 14-0. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)