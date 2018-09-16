Two NFC North powerhouses will square off on Sunday when the Packers host the Vikings. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a stunning second-half comeback in Week 1 by taking down fellow division rival Chicago. After exiting with a leg injury in the first half, Rodgers threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the final 30 minutes. He led Green Bay to a 24-23 victory.

Minnesota took care of business at home in Week 1 by overwhelming San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in a 24-16 victory. Safety Harrison Smith dominated the contest and tallied seven tackles, one sack and one interception.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Packers: at Redskins (9/23); vs. Bills (9/30); at Lions (10/7)

Vikings: vs. Bills (9/23); at Rams (9/27); at Eagles (10/7)