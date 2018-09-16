Find out how to watch Vikings vs. Packers on Sunday, Sept. 16.
Two NFC North powerhouses will square off on Sunday when the Packers host the Vikings. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.
Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a stunning second-half comeback in Week 1 by taking down fellow division rival Chicago. After exiting with a leg injury in the first half, Rodgers threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the final 30 minutes. He led Green Bay to a 24-23 victory.
Minnesota took care of business at home in Week 1 by overwhelming San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in a 24-16 victory. Safety Harrison Smith dominated the contest and tallied seven tackles, one sack and one interception.
Here's how to watch Sunday's game:
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Next three games:
Packers: at Redskins (9/23); vs. Bills (9/30); at Lions (10/7)
Vikings: vs. Bills (9/23); at Rams (9/27); at Eagles (10/7)