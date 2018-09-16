How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Vikings vs. Packers on Sunday, Sept. 16.

By Michael Shapiro
September 16, 2018

Two NFC North powerhouses will square off on Sunday when the Packers host the Vikings. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a stunning second-half comeback in Week 1 by taking down fellow division rival Chicago. After exiting with a leg injury in the first half, Rodgers threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the final 30 minutes. He led Green Bay to a 24-23 victory.

Minnesota took care of business at home in Week 1 by overwhelming San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in a 24-16 victory. Safety Harrison Smith dominated the contest and tallied seven tackles, one sack and one interception. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET 

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games: 

Packers: at Redskins (9/23); vs. Bills (9/30); at Lions (10/7)

Vikings: vs. Bills (9/23); at Rams (9/27); at Eagles (10/7)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)