Bills CB Vontae Davis Leaves at Halftime vs. Chargers, Reportedly Retires

Davis reportedly put on his street clothes at halftime, said he was quitting and then left the stadium.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 16, 2018

Bills cornerback Vontae Davis might have retired at halftime of his team's 31–20 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Davis started the game, but he wasn't spotted on the field or sidelines after the second half.

Buffalo coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Davis stopped playing.

"He pulled himself out of the game. He told us he was done," McDermott said.

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said he had never seen anything like it before.

"It's just completely disrespectful to his teammates," Alexander said.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Davis put on his street clothes at halftime, said he was quitting and then left the stadium.

The 30-year-old Davis signed with Buffalo this offseason but was inactive for Week 1. He had played with the Colts since 2012. Davis was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)