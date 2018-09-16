Bills cornerback Vontae Davis might have retired at halftime of his team's 31–20 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Davis started the game, but he wasn't spotted on the field or sidelines after the second half.

Buffalo coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Davis stopped playing.

"He pulled himself out of the game. He told us he was done," McDermott said.

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said he had never seen anything like it before.

"It's just completely disrespectful to his teammates," Alexander said.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Davis put on his street clothes at halftime, said he was quitting and then left the stadium.

The 30-year-old Davis signed with Buffalo this offseason but was inactive for Week 1. He had played with the Colts since 2012. Davis was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft.