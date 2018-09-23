The Panthers host the Bengals on Sunday.

Carolina is coming off a 31–24 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. The Panthers (1–1) were beat by Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who threw for two touchdowns but also added two rushing touchdowns for the first time in his career. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton got hit hard in a helmet-to-helmet play but stayed in the game.

The Bengals meanwhile are coming off an extended rest period after playing in last Thursday's game in which Cincinnati beat Baltimore 34–23. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw four touchdown passes in the victory, with three going to receiver A.J. Green. The wideout finished with five catches for 69 yards. With a 2–0 start, the team will be looking for a third straight win.

The last times the two teams faced each in 2014 resulted in a 37–37 tie.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 23

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch with CBS All Access.