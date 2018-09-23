How to Watch Bengals vs. Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch the Bengals go against the Panthers on Sept. 23.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 23, 2018

The Panthers host the Bengals on Sunday.

Carolina is coming off a 31–24 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. The Panthers (1–1) were beat by Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who threw for two touchdowns but also added two rushing touchdowns for the first time in his career. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton got hit hard in a helmet-to-helmet play but stayed in the game. 

The Bengals meanwhile are coming off an extended rest period after playing in last Thursday's game in which Cincinnati beat Baltimore 34–23. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw four touchdown passes in the victory, with three going to receiver A.J. Green. The wideout finished with five catches for 69 yards. With a 2–0 start, the team will be looking for a third straight win.

The last times the two teams faced each in 2014 resulted in a 37–37 tie.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 23

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch with CBS All Access.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)