How to Watch Bills vs. Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Bills vs. Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 23

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

The Vikings will look to stay undefeated in Week 3's most lopsided matchup on Sunday by hosting the winless Bills. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Minnesota enters Sunday's matchup coming off a tie against the Pakcers. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was electric at Green Bay and threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns. The Vikings had an opportunity to steal a win in the final seconds of overtime, but failed to secure the victory when kicker Daniel Carlson missed a 49-yarder.

Buffalo is struggling to find its footing entering Week 3. They have lost their first two contests by an average of 27.5 points per game. Rookie Josh Allen made his first career start last week and tossed two interceptions.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET 

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games: 

Bills: at Packers (9/30); vs. Titans (10/7); at Texans (10/14)

Vikings: at Rams (9/27); at Eagles (10/7); vs. Cardinals (10/14)

