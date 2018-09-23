The two Los Angeles franchises will face off this weekend as the Chargers "visit" the Rams on Sunday, Sept. 23.

The teams will meet at the Los Angeles Coliseum for the first time since their relocations.

The Chargers (1-1) have veteran quarterback Philip Rivers under center. Rivers completed 23 of 27 passes last week in the team's victory over the Bills, throwing for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

Jared Goff and the Rams (2-0) look to remain undefeated in Week 3. Star running back Todd Gurley had notched three rush touchdowns in just two games, tied for first in the league. The Rams’ defense hasn’t allowed a point in six quarters after shutting out Arizona last week, while the Chargers have racked up 890 yards of offense in just two games.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time:4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel:CBS

Live stream:Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.