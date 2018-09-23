The Seahawks will look to earn their first win of the season on Sunday by hosting the Cowboys. Kickoff from CenturyLink Field in Seattle is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Seattle has struggled in the season's first two weeks, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Russell Wilson has been on the run due to poor protection from the Seahawks' offensive line. He has been sacked 12 times in the last two weeks. The former third-round pick has notched five touchdown passes on the year along with three interceptions.

The Cowboys entered the win column for the first time last Sunday by defeating the Giants on Sunday Night Football. Dallas' pass rush terrorized Eli Manning to the tune of six sacks to go along with a Cowboys' offense that tallied 138 yards rushing.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Cowboys: vs. Lions (9/30); at Texans (10/7); vs. Jaguars (10/15)

Seahawks: at Cardinals (9/30); vs. Rams (10/7); at Raiders (10/14)