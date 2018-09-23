Seahawks safety Earl Thomas made one of the coolest plays you will see this season when he intercepted Dak Prescott in the first quarter of Sunday's game in Seattle against the Cowboys.

Prescott made a throw to Michael Gallup across the middle and as the ball arrived, cornerback Tre Flowers delivered a hit that knocked the ball loose and right into Thomas's hands.

The play was initially called a catch and a fumble as it played out in real time, but after Thomas was tackled to end his return, it was called an incomplete pass because Gallup never had possession of the ball.

Seattle challenged the call, and the review shows Thomas trapped the ball against his lower leg when it was knocked out of Gallup's hands and made a clean interception.

Although Thomas was tackled at the Dallas 28-yard line, Seattle started the next possession at its own 49-yard line where the pick was made because the play was first called incomplete, so it negated any return.

It was Thomas's second interception this season.