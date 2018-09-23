Watch: Seahawks' Earl Thomas Traps Ball Against Lower Leg, Gets Interception Against Cowboys

Earl Thomas did everything he could to make sure he didn't drop this interception.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 23, 2018

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas made one of the coolest plays you will see this season when he intercepted Dak Prescott in the first quarter of Sunday's game in Seattle against the Cowboys.

Prescott made a throw to Michael Gallup across the middle and as the ball arrived, cornerback Tre Flowers delivered a hit that knocked the ball loose and right into Thomas's hands.

The play was initially called a catch and a fumble as it played out in real time, but after Thomas was tackled to end his return, it was called an incomplete pass because Gallup never had possession of the ball.

Seattle challenged the call, and the review shows Thomas trapped the ball against his lower leg when it was knocked out of Gallup's hands and made a clean interception.

Although Thomas was tackled at the Dallas 28-yard line, Seattle started the next possession at its own 49-yard line where the pick was made because the play was first called incomplete, so it negated any return.

It was Thomas's second interception this season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)