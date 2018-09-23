Titans QB Marcus Mariota Replaces Blaine Gabbert in First Quarter vs. Jaguars

Mariota is playing despite an injured elbow. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

Marcus Mariota began the Titans' matchup with the Jaguars on the bench on Sunday, nursing an elbow injury that kept sidelined him during Week 2. But he was forced into action against Jacksonville in the first quarter, replacing the injured Blaine Gabbert. 

Gabbert headed to the locker room after walking to the sidelines in the first quarter, entering concussion protocol

Mariota finished 12 of 18 for 100 yards in place of Gabbert, who went 1 of 3 for eight yards before exiting the contest. The Titans beat the Jaguars 9-6 to improve to 2-1 on the season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)