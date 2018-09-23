Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson left Sunday's game between the Packers and Redskins with an ankle injury that forced him to go to the hospital, according to Pam Oliver of FOX.

Wilkerson was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital near Washington, D.C.

This past offseason, Wilkerson signed a one-year deal to come to Green Bay after spending the first seven years of his career with the Jets. New York drafted Wilkerson with the No. 30 pick in 2011 out of Temple.

In 2015, he posted a career-high 2 sacks and made his lone Pro Bowl selection. For his career, he recorded 44.5 sacks but has yet to get one this season.