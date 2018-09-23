NFL Week 3 Injury Report: Titans' Gabbert (Concussion), Giants' Engram (Knee) Removed

Here is a list of players that were injured during Week 3 in the NFL.

By Kaelen Jones
September 23, 2018

Blaine Gabbert, QB, Titans - Concussion (Out)

The Titans announced Gabbert was being evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter against the Jaguars. Marcus Mariota, who was active Sunday, entered the contest despite dealing with an elbow injury.

Evan Engram, TE, Giants - Knee (Out)

The Giants determined Engram would not return after suffering a knee injury in the first half vs. the Texans.

Muhammad Wilkerson, DL, Packers - Ankle (Out)

Wilkerson was ruled out by the Packers after being carted from Sunday's contest against Washington. 

Tramaine Brock, CB, Broncos - Groin (Out)

The Broncos ruled Brock out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Ravens after suffering a groin injury during the first half.

Richard Sherman, CB, 49ers - Calf (Questionable)

The Niners announced Sherman was questionable to return vs. the Chiefs on Sunday.

Matt Breida, RB, 49ers - Leg (Unknown)

Breida suffered a leg injury during the first half against the Chiefs. His status is not yet known.

Adoree Jackson, CB, Titans - Concussion (Out)

Jackson was ruled out after suffering a concussion against the Jaguars.

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals - Groin (Probable)

The Bengals announced Green suffered a groin injury against the Panthers.

Bryan Bulaga, OT, Packers - Back (Questionable)

Bulaga was ruled questionable to return after suffering a back injury against Washington.

Trae Waynes, CB, Vikings - Ankle (Doubtful)

The Vikings announced Waynes was doubtful to return during the first quarter.

Aaron Colvin, CB, Texans - Chest (Questionable)

The Titans ruled Colvin questionable to return vs. the Giants after suffering the injury in the first half.

Chris Conlely, WR, Chiefs - Right Ankle (Questionable) -- Returned to the game.

The Chiefs ruled Conley questionable to return after suffering a right ankle injury during the first half against the 49ers. He returned during the second quarter. 

Morgan Moses, OT, Redskins - Concussion (Out)

The Redskins said Moses was being evaluated for a concussion in the first half against the Packers. He was later downgraded to out.

Donald Penn, OT, Raiders - Concussion (Out)

The Raiders announced Penn was placed under concussion protocol in the second quarter vs. the Dolphins. He was later ruled out.

Bruce Ellington, WR, Texans - Hamstring (Questionable)

The Texans ruled Ellington questionable to return after sustaining an injury in the first quarter against the Giants.

Senio Kelemete, OG, Texans - Knee (Out)

The Texans ruled Kelemete out during the first half against the Giants.

Tavarius Moore, DB, 49ers - Wrist (Questionable)

The Niners ruled Moore questionable to return to Sunday's game vs. Chiefs after sustaining the injury in the first half.

Antonio Hamilton, CB, Giants - Groin (Out)

The Giants ruled Hamilton out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans after suffering a groin injury in the first quarter.

