How to Watch Raiders vs. Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Raiders vs. Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 23

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

The Dolphins will look to remain undefeated on Sunday when they host Derek Carr and the Raiders. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is slated for 1:00 p.m.

Miami has won two home games to start the season including a marathon, twice-delayed opener against Tennessee before defeating the Jets in Week 2. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has won nine of his last 10 starts dating back to 2016. He has completed 72.6% of passes this season.

Oakland has struggled in its restart of the Jon Gruden era. The Raiders sit at 0–2 after losses to the Rams and Broncos. They have struggled to generate a pass rush without Khalil Mack. Carr bounced back last week after a tough opener and completed 29 of 32 passes for 299 yards. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET 

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games: 

Raiders: vs Browns (9/30); at Chargers (10/7); vs. Seahawks (10/14)

Dolphins: at Patriots (10/1); at Bengals (10/7); vs. Bears (10/14)

