Saints' Drew Brees Passes Brett Favre to Set NFL Career Completions Record

Saints' Drew Brees surpassed Brett Favre for most completions in a career.

By Kaelen Jones
September 23, 2018

Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke the NFL record for most completions in a career during the first half of Sunday's contest against the Falcons.

Brees surpassed Brett Favre's previous mark of 6,300, becoming the all-time leader when he tallied his 14th completion in the second quarter. Brees completed a 17-yard pass to receiver Michael Thomas to break the record.

Brees, 39, is in his 18th season. He also entered Sunday as the NFL's all-time leader in completion percentage (67.1%) and pass yards per game (283.4). Heading into Week 3's matchup with Atlanta, Brees was already ranked among the top-five all-time passers in touchdowns (493), yards (71,127) and passer rating (97.0).

