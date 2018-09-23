Week 3 Actives/Inactives: Leonard Fournette Headlines List of Inactive Running Backs

Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 3.

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

A slate of starting running backs are inactive on Sunday, headlined by Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook and LeSean McCoy on the sidelines for their respective teams. Colts running back Marlon Mack and Falcons running back Devonta Freeman are also inactive along with Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

Aaron Rodgers will suit up once again despite a knee injury. Marcus Mariota will be active for the Titans, but is not expected to start due to an elbow injury. Blaine Gabbert will line up under center for Tennessee against the Jaguars. 

Check out the key actives and inactives for Week 3 below:

Inactives

• Colts running back Marlon Mack (foot, hamstring)

• Colts tight end Jack Doyle (hip) 

• Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (back)

• Eagles running back Darren Sproles (hamstring)

• Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (quad)

• Bengals running back Joe Mixon (knee)

• Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot)

• Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring)

• Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (knee)

• Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (knee)

• Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) 

• Giants cornerback Eli Apple (groin)

• Bills running back LeSean McCoy (ribs)

• Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring)

• Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel)

Actives

• Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle)

• Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (elbow)

• Eagles running back Corey Clement (quad)

• Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee)

• Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) 

• 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin

• Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (back)

 

