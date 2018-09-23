Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened on Sunday afternoon. Get the full Sunday breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast. Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

All Carson Wentz Needs Is Just a Little Patience: Just like Axl used to tell us repeatedly. Wentz’s first drive back was a thing of beauty, 12 plays, 79 yards, TD to Dallas Goedert. And he book-ended it with a 17-play, 75-yard drive to win it.

Calvin Ridley: I whispered it back during draft season, and now I’ll say it a little louder now: Poor man’s Antonio Brown. In a good way. Atlanta finally got a big play, a 75-yard TD to Ridley, and the Falcons have scored touchdowns in each of their eight red-zone trips since that opening-night debacle. This Falcons offense is looking more and more like a nightmare for an opponent (if only the defense was healthy).

Bills Become First 16-Plus-Point Underdog to Win Since 1995: I think. Don’t quote me on it, but I believe the last time was Heath Shuler and Washington over the Cowboys in Dallas, 24-17, as a 17-point underdog on Dec. 3, 1995.

My Goodness, Those Sneaky Titans: Specifically, those sneaky AFC South-leading Titans. They came limping into the season and were going to have to gut some games out early. And a 9-6 win in a game without touchdowns is exactly the kind of games they need to get while they figure things out.

Panthers Ground Game Gets It Going: 230 yards on the ground, only 36 of them from Cam Newton because Christian McCaffrey went for 184. (However, as for the wisdom of McCaffrey getting 30 touches…)

Ben Watson Is the Highlander: Ridiculous diving catch on a Drew Brees stick throw. Dude has been around since 2004. He's going to live forever.

Unless Adrian Peterson Is: The revival is real. Peterson looked as fast as ever (well, maybe not quite ever, but close) in Sunday’s win.

Dolphins Are 3-0: These aren’t your grandpa’s Dolphins. Assuming your grandpa’s Dolphins are the 2017 Dolphins. Which is weird, you’d think he’d pick one of those teams from the 70s, but that’s grandpa for you.

Wentz Extending Plays: He didn’t have many toys to play with, and he left a couple of throws on the field. But a pretty encouraging season debut.

Saquon Barkley: I’m not sure he made a lot of plays that you’ll see on the highlight reels, but the number of times he breaks a tackle and picks up three-to-five yards he has no right getting…

Ereck Flowers Gets Erased From History: Flowers was benched in favor of undrafted second-year man Chad Wheeler at right tackle. Wheeler was passable, which is enough of an upgrade to keep Flowers on the bench for good.

Josh Allen Might Be Really, Really Good: He’s going to be prone to some bone-headed mistakes, but the Bills have every reason to believe they’ve (finally) found their franchise QB. He's exactly the kind of risk/reward playmaker for today’s NFL.

Washington With a Lead: This team goes as the gameflow goes. They got the Packers early on Sunday.

Regrets

Clay Matthews Roughs All the Passers: This week’s call was less questionable (which doesn’t mean anyone has to like it, but it’s the rule). Can’t wait to see what next week’s roughing the passer call on Clay looks like!

Brian Poole Attempting to Tackle Drew Brees:

@drewbrees spins and ties it all up pic.twitter.com/EIg01UvusZ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 23, 2018

Kelvin Benjamin on the Hands Team: Two first-quarter drops, one of them a four-point drop.

Randall Cobb Joins Him: A couple of soul-crushing drops, including one on a would-be fourth-down conversion that likely cost the Packers points, and a lost fumble to sink any comeback attempt.

Garoppolo Leading With the Throwing Shoulder: Just go out of bounds you handsome, gorgeous fool; the sideline is your friend. An ACL injury is reportedly a possibility.

Ricardo Allen Goes Down: If they’re going to be without Deion Jones, Keanu Neal and now Allen, this defense is going to give up 30-plus points every week.

Andrew Luck Underthrows Everything: Which worked out with a handful of pass interference calls, but this is becoming concerning. It was Jacoby Brissett who came in to throw the last-ditch Hail Mary.

49ers Penalties: 137 yards worth against the Kansas City Mahomeses. Some of them were absurd (see the offensive PI call on Kyle Juszczyk that erased a late TD), but this was ugly in every way imaginable.

Chiefs Defense With a Big Lead: Something’s gotta give here, and maybe the return of Eric Berry will turn it around. But after being staked to a 35-7 lead things got hairy again, and it took an atrocious offensive pass interference call to keep it a two-possession game with more than five minutes left.

Broncos on the Road: That’s nine losses in their last 10 road games. And the first three games of this season look a lot like the first three games of last season for Denver.

Phillip Lindsay: Tantrum-y.

.@Broncos Phillip Lindsay was ejected for throwing several punches in the pile. #DENvsBLT pic.twitter.com/XLx1BM7zci — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) September 23, 2018

49ers Let ‘Em Off the Hook: A lot of Patrick Mahomes’s success a week ago in Pittsburgh was because he was never behind the sticks. On the opening drive in K.C., the 49ers put Kansas City in a third-and-15 and then allowed 14-and-a-half yards on a screen pass, then subsequent fourth-and-inches conversion, and a few plays later another opening drive touchdown for the Chiefs.

Those Handsy Packers DBs: Three pass interference calls fueled a Washington TD drive late in the first quarter.

Can We Move that Wall Back from the End Zone in Miami?: Nice catch by Kenny Stills, by the way, but can we do something about this, Rohan?

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Patrick Mahomes Is a Jerk: The Niners called seven-mississippi!

Oh my Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/KpNMG5tyPr — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 23, 2018

Josh Allen Takes to the Air: Cool! Don’t ever do that again.

#Bills rookie QB Josh Allen hurdled Anthony Barr!pic.twitter.com/Vs3kbkHjVT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2018

Calvin Ridley Took P.J. Williams’s Juice Money: That stutter-and-go was the equivalent of a swirlie.

starting to think Matt Ryan likes the rookie Calvin Ridley #InBrotherhood⁠



pic.twitter.com/sEio7oIh2C — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) September 23, 2018

Tyreek Hill: There should be a gentleman’s agreement that if the defense is able to keep Hill from running behind everyone, the catch is disallowed.

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Pump the Breaks on the Jaguars’ Coronation: A home loss within the division? With the offense trudging through a dud, they need to re-focus their goals on a division title.

Sean McDermott Can Coach: He takes a ton of heat for the Nathan Peterman stuff because he’s been fooled by the QB’s success against shell defenses in preseason and garbage time. But he brought a team with 4-12 talent to the postseason last year. And on Sunday he went on the road with a fraction of the talent of his opponent and his Bills came away with a dominating win. No coach has gotten more out of less over the past two seasons.

Do We Start to Worry About Minnesota?: Going back to January’s NFC title game, this is two duds in their past four games, arguably three if a questionable Clay Matthews roughing call doesn’t bail them out against a limping Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

The 49ers Are Finished: If Garoppolo’s season is indeed over, it’s back to C.J. Beathard and undeniably a rebuilding year in San Francisco.

The Falcons Need Eric Reid: They needed him after Keanu Neal went down, they needed him even more after Deion Jones right now, and they can’t play without him if Ricardo Allen is going to miss time. The Falcons have a Super Bowl-caliber offense, but this defense is taking on water fast.

