The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to continue their surprising hot start when they conclude Week 3 with a Monday night matchup with the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers.

Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has completed nearly 79% percent of his passes for 819 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception in two victories over the Saints and Eagles.

The Steelers are expected to be without All–Pro running Le'Veon Bell, who is still holding out for a contract. Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for nearly 800 yards in Pittsburgh's two games, but he has turned it over six times already this season.

Pittsburgh has won eight of the 10 all–time meetings with Tampa Bay.

Here's how to watch Monday's game:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Steelers: vs. Ravens (9/30); vs. Falcons (10/7); vs. Bengals (10/14)

Buccaneers: at Bears (9/30); at Falcons (10/14); vs. Browns (10/21)