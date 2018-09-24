Hall of Fame Receiver Tommy McDonald Dies at 84

Photo by Sporting News/Sporting News via Getty Images

Tommy McDonald was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 24, 2018

Eagles legend and Hall of Fame receiver Tommy McDonald died on Monday morning, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

McDonald was 84 years old.

"Tommy McDonald lived life like he played the game of football," Hall of Fame president David Baker said in a statement. "He was charismatic, passionate and had fun. He was such a character. Heaven is a happier place today."

Prior to getting to the NFL, McDonald played running back at Oklahoma for three years. In his final season with the Sooners in 1956, he was named a consensus All-American and won the Maxwell Award after leading the Big 7 with 853 rushing yards. He also ran in 12 scores; caught 12 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns; and completed eight of his 12 pass attempts that season for 183 yards and three touchdowns.

Philadelphia drafted him with the No. 31 pick in the 1957 draft. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Eagles and led the NFL in receiving yards once and touchdown receptions twice. In 1960, he helped Philadelphia win the NFL championship. McDonald made the Pro Bowl with the Eagles from 1958-1962, catching 237 passes for 4,540 yards and 55 touchdowns.

After Philadelphia, McDonald played with the Cowboys for one year, the Rams for two, the Falcons for one season and then played his final season with the Browns. For his career, he had 495 catches for 8,410 yards and 84 touchdowns.

The Hall of Fame will fly its flag at half-mast Monday in honor of McDonald. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame 1998.

