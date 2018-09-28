Report: Vikings Long Snapper Kevin McDermott Lost Part of His Finger, Still Returned to Game

Kevin McDermott had part of his pinky ripped off by a facemask. 

By Dan Gartland
September 28, 2018

Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott left the Los Angeles Coliseum without his full complement of fingers. 

McDermott left Thursday night’s game against the Rams in the second quarter with what was dramatically undersold as a “pinky injury” and deemed questionable to return. Before the quarter was even over, McDermott was back on the field snapping as usual. 

Only after the game did the full gruesome nature of the injury come to light. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that “McDermott lost the tip of his pinky” after it was caught in a facemask and he “got it stiched up” before going back on the field. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says it was actually 16 stitches and that McDermott needed to have surgery on Friday to reopen the wound and fix it up more cleanly. 

The good news for McDermott is that he has an extended layoff before Minnesota’s next game on Oct. 7 to let the finger heal. 

