Josh Gordon will be active on Sunday, making his first appearance with the Patriots after missing last week with a hamstring injury.

The 2013 All-Pro receiver was acquired by New England on Sept. 17, when the team traded a fifth-round pick to Cleveland in the deal. The Browns announced their intent to release Gordon on Sept. 15 after he suffered a hamstring injury during a promotional photoshoot.

Gordon's appearances on the field have been few and far between in his NFL career. The former second-round pick in the supplemental draft has played in just 11 games since the start of the 2014 season, serving multiple suspensions for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Gordon could provide a significant boost to a Patriots offense that has uncharacteristically struggled through the season's first three weeks. New England is averaging just 19 points per game on the year, most recently losing 26-10 to Detroit in Week 3.

Gordon and the Patriots will look to get back on track on Sunday against the Dolphins. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is slated for 1:00 p.m.