Which NFL Players Protested Racial Injustice During the National Anthem in Week 4?

Get a roundup of all the NFL players who protested racial injustice with a demonstration during the national anthem in Week 4 of the 2018 season.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 30, 2018

For the first week this NFL season, not every team will be playing a game.

Sunday of Week 4 will only feature 13 games instead of 14 like the previous two weeks because bye weeks have started.

One of the teams on a bye this week is the Carolina Panthers, who recently signed Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid. Reid had been a free agent since his contract with the 49ers ran up after last season. He is famously the first player to join former quarterback Colin Kaepernick in his protest of racial injustice and police brutality in the United States by kneeling during the national anthem.

Reid has a collusion lawsuit that is still ongoing against the league concerning why he remained unsigned for so long.

Check out a list of the players who made some sort of demonstration during the national anthem Week 4.

Bengals vs. Falcons

All players stood for the national anthem.

Buccaneers vs. Bears

All players stood for the national anthem,

Lions vs. Cowboys

All players stood for the national anthem.

Bills vs. Packers

All players stood for the national anthem.

Eagles vs. Titans

Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett was in the locker room during the national anthem. All other players stood for the anthem.

Texans vs. Colts

All players stood for the national anthem.

Dolphins vs. Patriots

Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem and defensive end Robert Quinn raised a fist in the air to protest social injustice in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.

Jets vs. Jaguars

All players stood for the national anthem.

