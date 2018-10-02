Report: Seahawks Place Earl Thomas on Injured Reserve, Days in Seattle May Be Over

The Seahawks placed safety Earl Thomas on injured reserve Tuesday, marking what could be the end of his career in Seattle.

By Kaelen Jones
October 02, 2018

The Seahawks placed safety Earl Thomas on injured reserve on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas suffered a lower leg fracture last week against the Cardinals and was carted off the field. Head coach Pete Carroll did not give a timetable for Thomas's return, although teams are allowed to return two players from their IR list after at least eight weeks of inactivity.

It's unlikely that Thomas, 29, does return to the Seahawks this season, which potentially means he won't play for them again. Thomas, a three-time All-Pro, held out from joining the club for six weeks hoping to secure a long-term extension. He rejoined the club prior to its regular-season opener, and had recently generated reported trade interest from both the Chiefs and Cowboys.

Thomas was scheduled to make $8.5 million this season, the final year of a four-year, $40 million contract he signed in 2014.

Through four starts this season, Thomas recorded 16 tackles and three interceptions, which was tied for the NFL lead.

Through nine seasons with Seattle, Thomas made six Pro Bowl appearances and helped lead the Seahawks to their first-ever Super Bowl title. Thomas is the final remaining member of the team's vaunted secondary unit, "The Legion of Boom," which also lost Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor earlier this offseason.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)