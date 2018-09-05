Earl Thomas Ends Six-Week Holdout, Announces Plans to Report to Seahawks Camp

Safety Earl Thomas, a six-time Pro Bowler, announced his plans to rejoin the Seahawks on Wednesday via Instagram.

By Kaelen Jones
September 05, 2018

Safety Earl Thomas plans to end his six-week holdout and rejoin the Seahawks, according to an Instagram post he shared on Wednesday.

Thomas's decision appeared to be made begrudgingly, but in his announcement, he shared the three-time All-Pro player did not want to let him teammates down.

"I've never let me (sic) teammates, city or fans down as long as I've lived," Thomas wrote, "and don't plan on starting this weekend."

In July, it was originally reported that Thomas, 29, planned on holding out in hopes of landing a new contract from Seattle. He urged that the team either pay him or trade him to a team willing to commit to him long-term. He even penned an entry in the Players' Tribune to explain his reasoning for the holdout.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks have agreed to clear any fines Thomas incurred while being away from the team during the preseason.

The six-time Pro Bowler is scheduled to make $8.5 million in the final season of a four-year, $40 million contract he signed in 2014.

Last season, Thomas dealt with hamstring issues, and started 14 games, less than a year removed from suffering a broken tibia.

Thomas's return assures that Seattle will retain at least one key member of its vaunted secondary group, which was nicknamed the "Legion of Boom." Earlier this offseason, cornerback Richard Sherman joined division-rival 49ers. Safety Kam Chancellor announced his retirement at the age of 30.

Earlier on Wednesday, ESPN reported that Seattle turned down a second-round pick from the Cowboys, in exchange for Thomas's services, within the past week, seeking more in return.

