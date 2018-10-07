Packers Kicker Mason Crosby Misses Four Straight Field Goals, Ties Post-Merger Record

Packers kicker Mason Crosby missed four field goals against the Lions, tying the NFL record for most failed attempts without a conversion since the merger.

By Kaelen Jones
October 07, 2018

Being an NFL kicker is tougher than it looks, even for those who are amongst the best at the position. Even Packers kicker Mason Crosby, a 12th-year veteran, is no stranger to how difficult the position can be.

Crosby had a particularly rough day against the Lions on Sunday. Crosby, who entered the game 10-for-11 (90%) this season, went 1-for-5 in his latest outing, a game which Green Bay lost 31-23 inside the domed Ford Field.

He missed each of his first four attempts, tying a record for most consecutive tries without a conversion during a single game since the NFL merger.

Crosby missed attempts from 41 (wide left), 42 (hit the right upright), 38 (wide right) and 56 yards (wide right). He also missed an extra-point attempt that bounced off the left upright during the fourth quarter. He entered Sunday having made 98.1% of his career extra-point tries.

Crosby made a 41-yard attempt with seven seconds remaining for his first conversion of the day, avoiding a tie with Dan Carpenter for worst single-game performance. It was a day Crosby will likely hope to soon forget. The Packers' defeat dropped them to 2-2-1 on the season, preventing them from gaining ground on the NFC North-leading Bears.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)