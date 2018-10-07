Being an NFL kicker is tougher than it looks, even for those who are amongst the best at the position. Even Packers kicker Mason Crosby, a 12th-year veteran, is no stranger to how difficult the position can be.

Crosby had a particularly rough day against the Lions on Sunday. Crosby, who entered the game 10-for-11 (90%) this season, went 1-for-5 in his latest outing, a game which Green Bay lost 31-23 inside the domed Ford Field.

He missed each of his first four attempts, tying a record for most consecutive tries without a conversion during a single game since the NFL merger.

He ties the record for the most FG attempts without a make since the merger. pic.twitter.com/oSkTQVLJsv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 7, 2018

Crosby missed attempts from 41 (wide left), 42 (hit the right upright), 38 (wide right) and 56 yards (wide right). He also missed an extra-point attempt that bounced off the left upright during the fourth quarter. He entered Sunday having made 98.1% of his career extra-point tries.

Crosby made a 41-yard attempt with seven seconds remaining for his first conversion of the day, avoiding a tie with Dan Carpenter for worst single-game performance. It was a day Crosby will likely hope to soon forget. The Packers' defeat dropped them to 2-2-1 on the season, preventing them from gaining ground on the NFC North-leading Bears.