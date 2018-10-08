Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time passing yards leader on Monday night after a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith late in the second quarter against the Redskins.

Brees has 250 yards passing and two touchdowns at halftime.

Watch Brees' record-setting pass below:

The 39-year-old Brees passed Peyton Manning who held the record at 71,940 yards and Brett Favre who was in second place with 71,838 yards.

Over the summer, Manning said Brees "deserves" the record.

After the 2015 season, Manning retired with the passing record and 539 touchdown passes, which is an all-time NFL record. Brees needs 42 touchdown passes to pass Manning in that category.

Brees was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2001 NFL draft and signed a deal with New Orleans in 2006. He led the Saints to a Super Bowl win over Manning and the Colts in 2009.

Last season, he went 386–for–536 with 4,334 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Brees currently has 1545 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

