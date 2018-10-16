The XFL has no plans to resurrect original team names and identities, XFL commissioners Oliver Luck said Tuesday at the NeuLion Sports Media & Technology Conference.

According to Luck, the jerseys will have "proper surnames" and the eight XFL franchise locations will be announced by the end of the year. Luck said to count on big markets because "Vince [McMahon] likes to go big."

With talk the emergence of the competing league, Alliance of American Football (AAF), Luck said he was focused on what the XFL is doing.

Luck also spoke on the question of talent and whether it's deep enough to create a quality league.

Watch the video below:

XFL Commissioner @OliverLuckXFL believes there is enough talent out there to create a quality league. #sbjsmt pic.twitter.com/JvOciNSMVa — SBJ/SBD (@sbjsbd) October 16, 2018

McMahon announced in January that the revived XFL would launch in 2020 with eight teams of 40 players playing a 10-game schedule. While other details were scarce, McMahon did repeatedly hint that players in his league would be required to stand for the national anthem.