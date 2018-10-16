XFL Has No Plans to Resurrect Original Team Names, Identities

 The eight XFL franchise locations will be announced by the end of the year.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 16, 2018

The XFL has no plans to resurrect original team names and identities, XFL commissioners Oliver Luck said Tuesday at the NeuLion Sports Media & Technology Conference.

According to Luck, the jerseys will have "proper surnames" and the eight XFL franchise locations will be announced by the end of the year. Luck said to count on big markets because "Vince [McMahon] likes to go big."

With talk the emergence of the competing league, Alliance of American Football (AAF), Luck said he was focused on what the XFL is doing.

Luck also spoke on the question of talent and whether it's deep enough to create a quality league.

Watch the video below:

McMahon announced in January that the revived XFL would launch in 2020 with eight teams of 40 players playing a 10-game schedule. While other details were scarce, McMahon did repeatedly hint that players in his league would be required to stand for the national anthem.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)