Bills Rule QB Josh Allen Week-to-Week With Elbow Injury, Derek Anderson to Start

With rookie starter Josh Allen nursing an elbow injury, the Bills will start veteran quarterback Derek Anderson against the Colts in Week 7.

By Kaelen Jones
October 17, 2018

Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen has been ruled week-to-week due to a sprained elbow sustained last week vs. the Texans, head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.

Allen suffered the injury late in the third quarter at Houston and did not return to the game. It was initially reported that the rookie signal-caller suffered UCL damage in his elbow and would receive a second opinion of a subsequent MRI. It has since been determined that Allen will miss Buffalo's upcoming contest against the Colts, however he will not require surgery to repair the damaged area.

With Allen ruled out, the Bills plan to start veteran quarterback Derek Anderson in Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Colts.

Buffalo signed Anderson last week and according to the Democrat & Chronicles' Steve Bradley, he was brought on to serve as a mentor for Allen.

Anderson would become the third different starting quarterback the Bills have deployed this season. Nathan Peterman opened the campaign as Buffalo's starter, but was supplanted by Allen after Week 1. Peterman had entered last week's contest in relief of Allen, but threw a pick-six in the final minutes that cost the Bills the game.

Sunday's contest against the Colts will mark Anderson's first start since the 2016 season. In that last game, he filled in for an injured Cam Newton while with the Panthers.

The Bills will hope Anderson can help jumpstart their passing attack, which entered Week 7 ranked last in the NFL in yards per game while averaging 123 yards per contest. Kickoff for Sunday's contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium. 

