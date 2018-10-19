Eagles Fan Who Ran Into Subway Pole Scores Free Tickets to London Game

Those 15 minutes of fame really paid off.

By Jenna West
October 19, 2018

One Eagles fan's Internet fame has paid off.

On the night of the Eagles-Vikings NFC Championship game last January, a fan standing on a Philadelphia subway platform decided to pump up fans in a train car. As the train started moving, he decided to run along with it. Yes, you remember where this story is going.

The man smacked face first into a pole on the platform and video of the incident went viral. The Internet loved the video, some mocked it, and let's be honest, we all watched it on a loop and had a good laugh.

Well, it turns out the crazy clip just scored that man free tickets to the Eagles-Jaguars game in London on Oct. 28.

Jigar Desai, the man in the viral clip, is going to be featured in an upcoming eight-minute digital NFL film, according to the Associated Press. Filmmakers told Desai that they wanted to make a short film about his love for the Eagles and asked to revisit the infamous subway platform with him.

When Desai arrived at the station, the Eagles cheerleaders, the team's mascot Swoop and a band were waiting for him. Swoop then gave Desai, his wife and two children tickets to the London game.

After becoming an Internet sensation, Desai embraced his new fame. According to the Associated Press, Desai had a "ceremonious" and safe "run-in with a post at home to keep the mojo going," before the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots. He said that he plans to continue the tradition before Eagles playoff games in the future.

"It’s been a wild ride and a long 15 minutes and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it," he joked.

