Sometimes recent betting trends for both teams involved in a game are strong enough to overcome the series history between them, and that looks to be the case on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys (3-3) visit the Washington Redskins (3-2) in a battle for first place in the NFC East.

If you looked at how Dallas and Washington have struggled offensively at times this year, you would probably have a hard time believing the past five meetings have all gone OVER the posted total, with an average of nearly 54 points scored.

This year's first meeting has a total posted of between 41.5 and 42 points at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, so you would think it would easily go OVER again based on the number alone. However, the UNDER has cashed in five of six home games for the Redskins, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, averaging just under 37 points. In addition, the UNDER is 7-2 for the Cowboys in their past nine games versus divisional opponents. Those two trends make the UNDER this week's best totals bet.

Of course it would be hard to talk NFL totals without mentioning the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1), who suffered their first loss last week on the road to the New England Patriots in a 43-40 shootout. The AFC's top-scoring offense lived up to its billing at New England while the defense disappointed, and the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) next in the Week 7 Sunday Night Football matchup.

Kansas City will be playing on Sunday night for the second week in a row, and the total will again be the highest on the board at 58 points.

The Chiefs have scored an NFL-high 215 points in their first six games, and only the New Orleans Saints are averaging slightly more in one less contest. The Bengals are ranked sixth in the league in scoring (29 points per game), and the OVER has cashed in five of their last seven games (averaging nearly 56). But the UNDER is 8-2 in the past 10 meetings and surprisingly 6-1 in Kansas City's last seven at home. Bet UNDER this big number again.

Speaking of the Saints, they are visiting the Baltimore Ravens in a classic matchup between the NFL's No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense, respectively. New Orleans is coming off a bye, and usually it is better to side with defense over offense. In this case though, the total is listed at 50, and the OVER is 4-0 in the past four meetings, with an average of 58.5 points scored.

The OVER is also 5-2 in Baltimore's last seven games played in the late afternoon and 6-2 for New Orleans overall. Take the OVER here.